Opsens (CVE:OPS) Given a C$6.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Opsens (CVE:OPS) has been given a C$6.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 331.65% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Opsens stock opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.39. Opsens has a twelve month low of C$1.11 and a twelve month high of C$1.83.
About Opsens
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.