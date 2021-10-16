Opsens (CVE:OPS) Given a C$6.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Opsens (CVE:OPS) has been given a C$6.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 331.65% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Opsens stock opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.39. Opsens has a twelve month low of C$1.11 and a twelve month high of C$1.83.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

