Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Short Interest Update

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the September 15th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 434.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OCLCF. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Oracle Co. Japan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. CLSA raised shares of Oracle Co. Japan from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Oracle Co. Japan alerts:

Shares of OCLCF remained flat at $$92.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Oracle Co. Japan has a 12-month low of $87.69 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.96.

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates in three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Co. Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Co. Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.