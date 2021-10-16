Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Short Interest Update

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orbia Advance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd.

MXCHY remained flat at $$4.75 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Orbia Advance has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.1891 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. Orbia Advance’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

