Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.18

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.18 and traded as low as C$1.11. Orezone Gold shares last traded at C$1.14, with a volume of 362,237 shares traded.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.23. The company has a market cap of C$368.83 million and a P/E ratio of -17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.88.
In other Orezone Gold news, Director Patrick Downey purchased 34,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,903,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,865,040. Insiders bought a total of 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $73,210 in the last quarter.
About Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE)
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
