Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osisko Gold Ltd is a mining company which is engaged in exploration and mining for gold and other precious metals. Osisko Gold Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

OR opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at $1,305,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth about $1,740,000. Courage Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth about $1,637,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 721,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after buying an additional 25,256 shares during the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.