Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Lowered to C$21.50 at Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OR. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$24.00 target price (down from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 194.87. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$12.39 and a 52 week high of C$18.40.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$57.25 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 256.41%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

