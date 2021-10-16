Ossiam Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ossiam lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 98.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,080 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 796,668 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Intel were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.5% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.55.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.36. The firm has a market cap of $220.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.