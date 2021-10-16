Ossiam Increases Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Ossiam boosted its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 400.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Duke Realty by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 30,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Duke Realty by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,169,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,332,000 after acquiring an additional 120,962 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Duke Realty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $53.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.40.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.46.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

