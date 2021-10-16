Ossiam Invests $821,000 in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ossiam bought a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,580,052,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,566,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,343,000 after buying an additional 80,928 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $797,692,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,111,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,876,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,013,000 after buying an additional 775,917 shares during the period. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $145.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.67. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $148.67. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $1.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.46%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

