Ossiam Sells 2,742 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ossiam lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Cummins were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI stock opened at $238.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.38. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.31.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.