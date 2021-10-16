Ossiam Takes Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Ossiam bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CG. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $90,820,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,152,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $205,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock valued at $532,749,616. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

