Ossiam Trims Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Ossiam lessened its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in STERIS were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,172,000 after buying an additional 1,038,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,606,130,000 after buying an additional 76,668 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,854,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,091,000 after buying an additional 89,973 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in STERIS by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,295,000 after buying an additional 1,019,527 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in STERIS by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,615,000 after buying an additional 2,664,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $225.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.98. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.