Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Short Interest Up 129.0% in September

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,200 shares, a growth of 129.0% from the September 15th total of 939,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 377.2 days.

OTCMKTS OVCHF remained flat at $$8.80 on Friday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.34.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

