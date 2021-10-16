Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Update

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the September 15th total of 17,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OXBR stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.01. 148,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,681. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Oxbridge Re in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oxbridge Re in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxbridge Re in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

