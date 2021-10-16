Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.55. The company had a trading volume of 66,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,564. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $55.49 and a one year high of $109.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.32 and a 200 day moving average of $95.21.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.72 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVEE shares. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $233,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $1,941,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $4,433,075. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

