Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases 8,580 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Franchise Group worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. 42.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.31. The stock had a trading volume of 125,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,622. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Franchise Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $862.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.09 million. Research analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.94%.

Franchise Group Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

