Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 150 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Patrick Industries worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PATK. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,177,000. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,455,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,114,000 after acquiring an additional 104,568 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 156,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 166,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $1,107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 296,956 shares in the company, valued at $25,303,620.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,612,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,510. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PATK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of PATK traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.68. 139,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,558. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.30 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day moving average of $83.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.44.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.