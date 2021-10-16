Parachute Price Hits $0.0030 on Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $262,555.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00045226 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,555,836 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

