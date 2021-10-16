ParallelCoin Reaches Market Cap of $14,680.82 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 90.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $14,680.82 and $93.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.32 or 0.00310056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000581 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

