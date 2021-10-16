Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,674 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.11% of Parker-Hannifin worth $36,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,300,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,343,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.40.

Shares of PH opened at $297.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $200.03 and a 52-week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.