ParkinGo (GOT) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,026.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 16th. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $1,026.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0755 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,993.58 or 1.00073927 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00055676 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00047728 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001088 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.17 or 0.00600792 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004475 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.