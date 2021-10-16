Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $119.44 and last traded at $119.36, with a volume of 22153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.75.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.20.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $1,088,033.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,952.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,634 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 316.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 31.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 12,202 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 49.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 80,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

