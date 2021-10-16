Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $550.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PAYC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $451.78.

PAYC opened at $518.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $487.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $302.44 and a 12 month high of $529.92.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total value of $1,127,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,955 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 88.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,009,000 after purchasing an additional 165,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

