Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) to post sales of $89.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.37 million to $89.80 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full year sales of $398.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $397.60 million to $399.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $458.64 million, with estimates ranging from $453.20 million to $473.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.66 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.42.

PYCR traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $31.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,140,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,007. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 137.04. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $39.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paycor HCM stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

