Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $315.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PCTY. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $228.31.

PCTY stock opened at $283.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.58 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.99. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $298.63.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.14 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,193 shares of company stock valued at $29,058,493 over the last 90 days. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Paylocity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Paylocity by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Paylocity by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

