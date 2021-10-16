PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will announce $1.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. PayPal also reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.92.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $268.35 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 12-month low of $174.81 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.03 and a 200-day moving average of $272.46.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

