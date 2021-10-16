PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in PayPal were worth $33,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $65,270,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,007,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,345,566. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.81 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $315.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

