PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PDCE. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist cut their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Shares of PDCE opened at $50.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 3.44.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $843,040 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

