Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,232 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 146,297 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 36.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 25.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,506 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $2,644,219.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,441,620 shares of company stock worth $24,178,245. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

