PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes $5 Million Position in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,750,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,500,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,000,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,000,000.

NASDAQ:SKYAU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

