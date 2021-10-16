PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $510.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 83.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,783,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 688,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after buying an additional 102,457 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

