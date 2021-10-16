Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 291,000 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the September 15th total of 177,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.2 days.
Perseus Mining stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. Perseus Mining has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.29.
About Perseus Mining
