Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.57

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.57, with a volume of 32038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 18.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.32.

About Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

