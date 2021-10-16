Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,870.00

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,870 ($37.50) and last traded at GBX 2,848.54 ($37.22), with a volume of 109174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,780 ($36.32).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,629.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.62. The company has a current ratio of 24.04, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97.

Get Pershing Square alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.74%.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.