Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 136.4% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PSMMY traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,097. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average of $83.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.55. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $95.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSMMY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Persimmon to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

