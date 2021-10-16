Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) and PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Head to Head Comparison

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) and PLDT (NYSE:PHI) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and PLDT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A PLDT 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of PLDT shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and PLDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 17.35% 20.05% 9.54% PLDT 13.13% 25.25% 5.15%

Volatility & Risk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLDT has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and PLDT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk $9.36 billion 2.59 $1.50 billion N/A N/A PLDT $3.75 billion 1.87 $490.54 million $2.59 12.51

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has higher revenue and earnings than PLDT.

Dividends

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. PLDT pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. PLDT pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and PLDT has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. PLDT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk beats PLDT on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband. The Consumer segment offers fixed wireline telecommunications services, pay television, data, and internet services to home customers. The Enterprise segment provides end-to-end solution to corporate and institutions. The WIB segment includes interconnection services, leased lines, satellite, VSAT, broadband access, information technology services, data and internet services to Other Licensed Operator companies and institutions. The Others segment deals with Digital Service Operating Segments that does not meet the disclosure requirements for a reportable segments. The company was founded on September 24, 1991 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

About PLDT

PLDT, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients. The Other segments includes process solutions though subsidiaries. The company was founded on November 28, 1928 and is headquartered in Makati City, Philippines.

