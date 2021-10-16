Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,188 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

NYSE PSX opened at $81.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

