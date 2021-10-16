Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Million

Equities analysts expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to announce sales of $2.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65 million. Phunware reported sales of $3.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year sales of $8.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 million to $10.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $15.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phunware.

Get Phunware alerts:

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative net margin of 429.56% and a negative return on equity of 560.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHUN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phunware by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Phunware during the first quarter worth $37,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Phunware during the first quarter worth $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phunware by 81.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Phunware during the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHUN traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,970,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,889,299. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Phunware has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $77.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 11.98.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phunware (PHUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.