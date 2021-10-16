Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Position Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $11,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 40.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

PPC stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.