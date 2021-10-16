PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 205,700 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the September 15th total of 467,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of PFN traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 173,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,699. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $11.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0718 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

