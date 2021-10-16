Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of PME opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of -0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 783.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 102,961 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 143.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise in the first quarter worth $475,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise in the first quarter worth $89,000. 0.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.