Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 153.6% from the September 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of MAV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 35,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,226. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 68,923 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

