Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $24.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 471.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

