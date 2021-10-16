Piper Sandler Weighs in on Pacira BioSciences, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.89. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.2% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 52.4% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 190,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 65,442 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.9% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 133,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 53,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 19.5% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

