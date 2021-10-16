Pirate Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $862,493.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $409.39 million and $862,493.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.18 or 0.00003552 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.00 or 0.00204981 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.90 or 0.00116963 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.74 or 0.00129721 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002567 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 187,503,419 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

