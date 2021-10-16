Pirate Chain Market Capitalization Reaches $409.08 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $409.08 million and $1.03 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $2.18 or 0.00003580 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.41 or 0.00207475 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00115607 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00129643 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002487 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 185.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 187,524,203 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

