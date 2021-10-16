Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Raised to $35.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plug Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Plug Power from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.89.

PLUG opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average is $28.08.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $2,097,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 57,287 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 13,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

