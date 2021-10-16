Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 791,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 31,463,973 shares.The stock last traded at $32.19 and had previously closed at $33.59.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

