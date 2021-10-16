POA Trading 10.5% Higher This Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last seven days, POA has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One POA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. POA has a market capitalization of $11.71 million and approximately $604,811.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 292,576,762 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.