POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) Short Interest Up 57.5% in September

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the September 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

POETF remained flat at $$0.82 during trading on Friday. 75,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,014. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. POET Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.28. The company has a market cap of $290.66 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.70.

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that POET Technologies will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

